Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.20 and its 200-day moving average is $190.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

