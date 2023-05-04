Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $112.17

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.17 and last traded at $112.34, with a volume of 6848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $740.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 94,304.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after buying an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

