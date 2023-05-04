Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $112.17

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.17 and last traded at $112.34, with a volume of 6848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.54.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $740.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.