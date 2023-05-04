Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $37,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,976. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $103.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

