Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lowered by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 4,122,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,810. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.98.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

