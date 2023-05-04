Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Zeit Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Zeit Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 10.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zeit Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of MGK traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.11. The company had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,637. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

