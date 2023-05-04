Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.