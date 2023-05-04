Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

