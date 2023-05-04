VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.26

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 12127502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,655 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.