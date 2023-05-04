Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 52,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 153,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Value Partners Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
Value Partners Group Company Profile
Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
