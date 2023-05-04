Vai Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.91 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.91 million and $40,535.35 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

