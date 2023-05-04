US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.23%.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

