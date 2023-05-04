US Asset Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LHX opened at $186.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

