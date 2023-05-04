US Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,000 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.