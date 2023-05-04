US Asset Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

YUMC opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

