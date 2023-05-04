US Asset Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,632,000 after buying an additional 289,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.