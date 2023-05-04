US Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

