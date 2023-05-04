US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 867 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,428 shares of company stock worth $202,986 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Shares of JACK opened at $91.55 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

