Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.28% from the stock’s previous close.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Upwork by 977.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

