Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) rose 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 113,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 503,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25 and a beta of 1.77.
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
