Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) rose 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 113,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 503,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group Trading Up 13.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

