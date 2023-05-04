Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.9 %

UPBD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,609.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

