Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.13

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 849044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Ultrapar Participações Dividend Announcement

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Featured Articles

