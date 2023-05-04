Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $85.58 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 14% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $85.58 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,082.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.47 or 0.00410792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00113134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002581 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25553148 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,484,011.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

