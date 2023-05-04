UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 162630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.
The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
