UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 162630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UGI Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

