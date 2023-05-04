UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

UGI traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 2,948,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,277. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $44.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.