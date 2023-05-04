UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
UGI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.
UGI Stock Performance
UGI traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 2,948,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,277. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $44.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
