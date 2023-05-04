UBS Group Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $6.20 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
TAL Education Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
