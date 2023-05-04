Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 35,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

