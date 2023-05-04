Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Shares of UBER opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
