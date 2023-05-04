U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.0 %
U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34.
U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Read More
