U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.0 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.44%.

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at $998,326.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $767,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

