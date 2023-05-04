TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek Buys 1,750 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $50,242.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $519,162.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $547.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRST shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 89,509 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

