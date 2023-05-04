Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,607. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.