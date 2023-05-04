Truist Financial Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $42.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

MTCH opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,745,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Match Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

