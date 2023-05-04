Truist Financial Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $275.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $225.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.87. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

