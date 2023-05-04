Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,237,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,028 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

TFC traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $26.28. 19,517,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,780,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

