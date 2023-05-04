Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of -0.01.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,742,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,742,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,328,814 shares in the company, valued at $30,562,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,991 shares of company stock valued at $10,244,434. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

