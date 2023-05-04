TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Garrett Ferencz Buys 4,944 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) EVP Garrett Ferencz acquired 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 181.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Further Reading

