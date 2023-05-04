Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Tronox Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tronox has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 584,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,875 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 95,982 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

