TRON (TRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $243.31 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and approximately $243.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004198 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003730 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,580,630,879 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.