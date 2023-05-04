Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 23.4% Higher

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 23.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29. 102,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 18,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

