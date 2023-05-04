Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.75

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$29.75 and last traded at C$29.88, with a volume of 43746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.0391627 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

