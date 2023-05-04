TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

TPVG traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 39,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

