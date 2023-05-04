Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.39

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 1198254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

