Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.39

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 1198254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

