TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,098. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

