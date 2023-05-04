Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.43

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 502489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

