Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.43

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 502489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

