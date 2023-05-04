Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $112,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.47. 312,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.