Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 6,981 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 366,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

