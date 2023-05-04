Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 5,910 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 286,656 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $13,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 818,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

