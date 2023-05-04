Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 107,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,416. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,783 shares of company stock worth $1,276,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

