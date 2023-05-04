Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,963,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.52. 49,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.09.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

