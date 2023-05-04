Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 134,675 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 223.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,675 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

