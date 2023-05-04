Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $8.52 on Thursday, hitting $255.09. 378,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,978. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

