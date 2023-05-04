Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 5.6 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,892. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $907.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

